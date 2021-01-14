Giovedì 14 Gennaio 2021 | 19:00

ROME

Salvini says asked Mattarella to make haste

 
COVID: 522 new deaths, 17,246 new cases

COVID: Lazio R rate above 1, towards orange zone

Conte ponders next move after Renzi triggers crisis (4)

F1: Leclerc tests positive for COVID

COVID: Cops seize 437 packets of Chinese drugs

Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for heart problem

Tennis: Landing ATP finals like climbing Everest - Binaghi

Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for routine heart checks

Traces of new prehistoric reptiles found in Alps

Marriages strained by COVID, separation requests up 60%

Serie C
Bari, calcio mercato: si lavora per 4 nuovi arrivi. Su Rolando (Reggina) è quasi fatta

Bari, genitori cambiano idea sulla Did ma la scuola dice no: «Bimba non può tornare in classe»

Lecce, 82enne ha malore mentre è in bici: carabiniere fuori servizio gli salva la vita

Tempa Rossa, Total lancia app per il monitoraggio ambientale

All'ospedale Lastaria di Lucera parte il Day surgery multidisciplinare

Matera, sul futuro del borgo rurale de La Martella si discute in un webinar su «Meet»

Andria, Castel del Monte diventa un «HoloMuseum» visitabile in 3D

Taranto, freddo in arrivo: Comune lancia raccolta coperte e paglia per i randagi

Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

ROME, JAN 14 - Lazio's R rate of COVID transmission is now above 1 and the central Italian region is heading for a return from yellow to orange zone, Health Councillor Alessio D'Amato said Thursday. Lazio has hitherto always been a moderate risk yellow zone. Going orange would mean it is a moderate-to-high risk zone. D'Amato said that today there were over 14,000 swabs (+327), 1,816 positive cases (+204), 47 deaths (+6) and +2,012 recovered. Admission and intensive care cases were down, while cases and deaths are up. The ratio between positives and swabs is 12%. Rome had 900 cases again. (ANSA).

