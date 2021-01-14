COVID: Lazio R rate above 1, towards orange zone

ROME, JAN 14 - Lazio's R rate of COVID transmission is now above 1 and the central Italian region is heading for a return from yellow to orange zone, Health Councillor Alessio D'Amato said Thursday. Lazio has hitherto always been a moderate risk yellow zone. Going orange would mean it is a moderate-to-high risk zone. D'Amato said that today there were over 14,000 swabs (+327), 1,816 positive cases (+204), 47 deaths (+6) and +2,012 recovered. Admission and intensive care cases were down, while cases and deaths are up. The ratio between positives and swabs is 12%. Rome had 900 cases again. (ANSA).