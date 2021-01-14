F1: Leclerc tests positive for COVID

Conte ponders next move after Renzi triggers crisis (4)
ROME
14 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 14 - Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ferrari driver said on his Twitter feed Thursday. The 23-year-old Monaco-born Leclerc said he had taken a COVID test after coming into contact with someone who had the virus. Leclerc said he had mild symptoms and was isolating in his home in Monaco. (ANSA).
