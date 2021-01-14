COVID: Cops seize 437 packets of Chinese drugs

ROME, JAN 14 - Italian health police on Thursday seized 437 packs of illegal Chinese herbal flu drugs, some of which had been sold under the counter to treat COVID-19. NAS health and hygiene police said 88 packs amounting to over 2,000 pills had been secretly sold for this purpose. The packs were found at five sales outlets in the centre of Rome and in Prato in Tuscany, including supermarkets and herbal remedy stores, the NAS said. They did not have the required authorisation for sale, nor directions in Italian. The outlets were run by Asian people, the health police said. (ANSA).