Tennis: Landing ATP finals like climbing Everest - Binaghi

ROME, JAN 14 - Bringing the ATP Finals to Turin is a massive achievement for Italy, Italian Tennis Federation President Angelo Binaghi told a press conference on Thursday. Turin is set to host the event for five years, starting November 14-21 this year. "The ATP Finals is the biggest tournament that you can imagine organizing in the world," Binaghi said. "We can say that we have climbed Everest. Binaghi said he was confident Italian players will feature in the ATP Finals in Turin, although not necessarily this year. ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi said that "we are confident Turin, Piedmont and Italy will do a great job". (ANSA).