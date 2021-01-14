Giovedì 14 Gennaio 2021 | 15:32

ROME

Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for routine heart checks

Ex-PM to return home 'in a few days'

Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for routine heart checks

ROME, JAN 14 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi went to a hospital in Monaco for routine heart checks on Thursday, his entourage said. The three-time former premier and media mogul checked into the Principality's premier heart clinic. The leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party will return home in a few days, sources said. Berlusconi, 84, who had a heart valve replaced in 2016, had been staying at Valbonne near Nice where he also spent most of the COVID lockdown. (ANSA).

