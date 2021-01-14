Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for routine heart checks

Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for heart problem
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 1082 casi su 10mila test (10,5%). Altri 15 decessi, salgono i ricoveri. Boom casi sospetti Covid
ROME
14 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 14 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi went to a hospital in Monaco for routine heart checks on Thursday, his entourage said. The three-time former premier and media mogul checked into the Principality's premier heart clinic. The leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party will return home in a few days, sources said. Berlusconi, 84, who had a heart valve replaced in 2016, had been staying at Valbonne near Nice where he also spent most of the COVID lockdown. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su