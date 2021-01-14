COVID: Pope Francis and Benedict have been vaccinated

ROME, JAN 14 - The Vatican on Thursday confirmed reports that Pope Francis has been vaccinated for COVID-19 and said that former pontiff Benedict XVI has been too. "I can confirm that, as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus," said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office in response to journalists' questions. In an interview with Mediaset television last weekend, Francis described being vaccinated as "an ethical action, because you are gambling with your health, you are gambling with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others." (ANSA).