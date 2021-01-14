Spread up 7 to 119 amid govt crisis

ROME, JAN 14 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of market confidence in Italy, rose seven points to 119 amid the ongoing government crisis on Thursday. Bank of America analysts said the spread could go as high as 140 if early elections were called. That would be the highest since the start of November. Premier Giuseppe Conte's government was plunged into crisis after ex-premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi pulled the two ministers representing the junior coalition partner. (ANSA).