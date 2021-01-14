Giovedì 14 Gennaio 2021 | 13:44

ROME
Marriages strained by COVID, separation requests up 60%

ROME
COVID: Pope Francis and Benedict have been vaccinated

ROME
Spread up 7 to 119 amid govt crisis

ROME
COVID caused biggest drop in income in 20 years - BoI

PALERMO
Freak wave breaks hydrofoil window

ROME
COVID cases up Gimbe says in weekly report

ROME
Strasbourg condemns Italy on grandmother rights

ROME
COVID is pummelling Italian tourism says Bank of Italy

PALERMO
3 fashion businessmen arrested for teen sexual violence

ROME
Amadeus hopes Sanremo Festival can start March 2

ROME
COVID: police seize documents from health ministry

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, calcio mercato: si lavora per 4 nuovi arrivi. Su Rolando (Reggina) è quasi fatta

Potenzadati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, 99 nuovi contagi su 739 test (13,3%) e altri due decessi

Barioggi all'alba
Bari Palese, bomba carta distrugge ingresso negozio di detersivi

Tarantosiderurgico
Mittal, Confindustria Taranto incontra Morselli su pagamenti indotto e politica industriale

Batla tragedia
Canosa, travolto in bici da un furgone sulla SS 93: muore medico 52enne

LecceL'intervista
Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

MateraNel Materano
Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

FoggiaIn Corso Roma
Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

Scuola, Emiliano proroga ordinanza fino al 16 gennaio. Sindacati: «Si va verso conferma Dad»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1082 casi su 10mila test (10,5%). Altri 15 decessi, salgono ancora i ricoveri

Taurisano, la testimonianza: «Guarito dal Covid dopo 32 giorni, è stato un incubo»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

ROME

COVID caused biggest drop in income in 20 years - BoI

Worse than credit crunch and sovereign debt crisis

ROME, JAN 14 - The Bank of Italy said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic led to "the biggest contraction in non-financial private incomes in 20 years in the first half of 2020". It added that this was "only combatted in part by the support measures" brought in by the government. It said per-capita primary incomes dropped by 8.8% in the first half of 2020 with respect to the same period in 2019. The bank said this was bigger than the drops registered with the credit crunch (-5.2%) and the sovereign debt crisis (-3.4%). It added that Italy's public debt shot up by 121 billion euros in the first half of last year. (ANSA).

