COVID cases up Gimbe says in weekly report

ROME, JAN 14 - The number of COVID cases, intensive care patients and hospital admissions have all risen over the past week, the Gimbe health foundation said in its independent monitoring report on Thursday. From December 6 to 12, Gimbe said, the weekly number of cases rose to 121,644 from 114,132 in the previous week. Intensive care patients were up to 2,636 from 2,569. Admissions with COVID rose to 23,712 from 23,395. The weekly death toll was up to 3,490, from 3,300 the previous week. Gimbe said "the vaccine is not an immediate solution and now a lockdown is needed". (ANSA).