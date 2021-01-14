Freak wave breaks hydrofoil window

PALERMO, JAN 14 - A freak wave broke a window on a hydrofoil ferry between Sicily and the Aeolian Islands on Wednesday night, sources said Thursday. The wave caused panic aboard the ferry, Calypso, operated by Liberty Lines. It broke the left prow porthole, sources said. The interior of the prow was flooded and there were moments of fear among the 24 passengers. However, none of them was hurt. The captain of the vessel, Maurizio Castrogiovanni, was able to complete its journey from the islands to Milazzo in Sicily, at reduced speed. The Calypso is now set to be repaired in the Liberty Shipyard at Trapani. Liberty Lines said it is currently unable to replace the hydrofoil with other ferries because of the adverse weather conditions. But other ferries, the Eduardo M, Platone and Antioco, will do the crossings according to the Three Emergency Plan, sources said. (ANSA).