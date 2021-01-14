3 fashion businessmen arrested for teen sexual violence

Marriages strained by COVID, separation requests up 60%
PALERMO
14 Gennaio 2021
PALERMO, JAN 14 - Italian police on Thursday arrested three Palermo fashion businessmen on suspicion of sexual violence against minors and inducement into underage prostitution. Palermo flying squad sources said the three ran a "flourishing prostitution ring". It allegedly involved young models in the trio's agencies. Police said they had established one episode of sexual violence. (ANSA).
