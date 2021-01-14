COVID: police seize documents from health ministry

Marriages strained by COVID, separation requests up 60%
ROME
14 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 14 - The finance police on Thursday seized documents from some offices of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), source said. The operation is linked to a Bergamo investigators looking into any potential criminal responsibility in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The province of Bergamo was the hardest hit in Italy by the first wave of the coronavirus. The seized documents regarded the nation's pandemic plan of 2017, the sources said. Police also seized documents from the offices of Lombardy regional government. (ANSA).
