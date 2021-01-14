Amadeus hopes Sanremo Festival can start March 2

ROME, JAN 14 - Presenter and Artistic Director Amadeus said Thursday that he hopes it will be possible to stage Italy's much-loved Sanremo Music Festival from March 2 to 6. The annual music extravaganza, screened by State broadcaster RAI, usually takes place in February but has been pushed back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amadeus told Rtl 102.5 radio that his team was working hard to make sure that the event can be staged in safety and as normally as possible. He said the festival may be moved this year from its usual venue, the Ariston theatre. "You can't have Sanremo in an empty Ariston," he said, adding that the event might be held on a ship in the Ligurian coastal town. (ANSA).