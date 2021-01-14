COVID: Doctor probed for allegedly vaccinating friends
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 1082 casi su 10mila test (10,5%). Altri 15 decessi, salgono i ricoveri. Boom casi sospetti Covid
ROME
14 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 14 - A doctor with the Cosenza health authority is under investigation for allegedly illegally giving his friends the COVID-19 vaccine, sources said Thursday. The doctor, the health director of the Cetraro-Paola Spoke hospital in the southern region of Calabria, also allegedly arranged COVID swabs for acquaintances without respecting the rules and allegedly gave away hospital medical products. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su