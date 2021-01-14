Conte ponders next move after Renzi triggers govt crisis

ROME, JAN 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte was considering his options on Thursday after ex-premier Matteo Renzi triggered a government crisis by pulling the support of his Italia Viva (IV) party. IV's two ministers finally resigned on Wednesday after weeks of threats from the centrist group focused on differences over the government's COVID-19 Recovery Plan and its failure to take up the option to obtain around 37 billion euros from the European Stability Mechanism to invest in the national health system. As a result Conte's coalition executive, which also had the backing of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), the 5-Star Movement and the left-wing LeU group, does not appear to have a working majority in parliament. Conte said IV's move, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, had caused "considerable damage" to the country. Conte's options include calling a vote in parliament to see if his executive does have the support of the majority of lawmakers, perhaps with the backing of some so far unidentified 'responsible' MPs from outside the ruling coalition. He could also try to form new government or decide to resign. The centre-right opposition is demanding snap elections. The premier is expected to make an announcement within hours as President Sergio Mattarela has called for the crisis to be brought to a rapid conclusion. (ANSA).