COVID: Italy passes 80,000 deaths

Soccer:Inter thru to Cup qtrs with 2-1 win at Fiorentina
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»
Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino
Covid in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno. Focolai dimezzati in Rsa baresi
ROME
13 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 13 - Italy on Wednesday passed 80,000 COVID deaths with 507 victims in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. They are exactly 80,326. There have been 15,774 new cases in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday the new cases were 14,242, and the new deaths 616. There have been 175,429 swabs in the last 24 hours, down from 141,641 Tuesday, with a new positivity rate of 9%, down from 10.05% Tuesday. Intensive care cases are down 57 and hospital admissions down 187. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su