Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021 | 18:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

FLORENCE
Soccer:Inter thru to Cup qtrs with 2-1 win at Fiorentina

Soccer:Inter thru to Cup qtrs with 2-1 win at Fiorentina

 
ROME
COVID: Italy passes 80,000 deaths

COVID: Italy passes 80,000 deaths

 
ROME
Crisis? I hope not says Conte

Crisis? I hope not says Conte

 
ROME
Get out of uncertainty fast, Mattarella tells Conte

Get out of uncertainty fast, Mattarella tells Conte

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope 'gets COVID jab'

Pope 'gets COVID jab'

 
ROME
Conte goes to see Mattarella

Conte goes to see Mattarella

 
VATICAN CITY
Future lies in feeling fraternal says pope

Future lies in feeling fraternal says pope

 
ROME
Govt crisis would be incomprehensible - Conte

Govt crisis would be incomprehensible - Conte

 
ROME
COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

 
ROME
COVID: Museums to reopen in yellow zones

COVID: Museums to reopen in yellow zones

 
TURIN
Gambling addiction a mental illness court hears

Gambling addiction a mental illness court hears

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barinono anniversario
Naufragio Costa Concordia: Alberobello ricorda Giuseppe Girolamo

Naufragio Costa Concordia: Alberobello ricorda Giuseppe Girolamo

 
Tarantoindagini della Ps
Taranto, furti in farmacia nel rione «Tamburi»: nei guai ladro seriale

Taranto, furti in farmacia nel rione «Tamburi»: nei guai ladro seriale

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza, Prefetto Vardè: «Il Covid ha acuito l'emergenza lavoro»

Potenza, Prefetto Vardè: «Il Covid ha acuito l'emergenza lavoro»

 
LecceL'intervista
Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

 
BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

 
MateraNel Materano
Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

 
FoggiaIn Corso Roma
Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

 
BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

 

i più letti

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno

Covid in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno. Focolai dimezzati in Rsa baresi

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

ROME

COVID: Italy passes 80,000 deaths

15,774 new deaths, 507 new victims

COVID: Italy passes 80,000 deaths

ROME, JAN 13 - Italy on Wednesday passed 80,000 COVID deaths with 507 victims in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. They are exactly 80,326. There have been 15,774 new cases in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday the new cases were 14,242, and the new deaths 616. There have been 175,429 swabs in the last 24 hours, down from 141,641 Tuesday, with a new positivity rate of 9%, down from 10.05% Tuesday. Intensive care cases are down 57 and hospital admissions down 187. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it