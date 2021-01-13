Conte goes to see Mattarella

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»
Covid in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno. Focolai dimezzati in Rsa baresi
Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino
ROME
13 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday went to see President Sergio Mattarella for talks on an apparently looming government crisis, sources said. The sources described the talks as "interlocutory". Ex-premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi has repeatedly threatened to pull IV out of the ruling coalition over alleged flaws in the government's 222.9-billion-euro COVID Recovery Plan. Political observers say Conte may resign, there may be a new Conte-led government or merely a reshuffle, or a snap election where the right-wing opposition is favoured. Renzi is set to address a press conference at 17:30 local (15:30 GMT) to announce his decision after IV's two ministers abstained in the approval of the Recovery Plan Tuesday night. Mattarella will be the arbiter of any government crisis. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su