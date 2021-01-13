Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021 | 17:05

ROME
Crisis? I hope not says Conte

 
Get out of uncertainty fast, Mattarella tells Conte

VATICAN CITY
Pope 'gets COVID jab'

 
Conte goes to see Mattarella

VATICAN CITY
Future lies in feeling fraternal says pope

 
Govt crisis would be incomprehensible - Conte

ROME
COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

 
COVID: Museums to reopen in yellow zones

TURIN
Gambling addiction a mental illness court hears

 
S&P sees Italy's GDP up 5.3% in 2021

ROME
Business confidence up in December

 

Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

Naufragio Costa Concordia: Alberobello ricorda Giuseppe Girolamo

Taranto, furti in farmacia nel rione «Tamburi»: nei guai ladro seriale

Potenza, Prefetto Vardè: «Il Covid ha acuito l'emergenza lavoro»

Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

VATICAN CITY

Future lies in feeling fraternal says pope

And not wanting to dominate others Francis says at audience

VATICAN CITY, JAN 13 - The future lies in feeling fraternal and not dominating others, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday. "In the future of the world and in the hopes of the Church there are the 'little people': those who do not feel themselves better than others, who are aware of their limits and sins, who do not ant to dominate others,, and who in God the Father, recognise themselves as being all brothers," said Francis in the library of the Apostolic Palace. Pope Francis reflected on the dimension of praise in prayer, at the General Audience, taking as his starting point "a critical moment in the life of Jesus," Vatican News reported. At the beginning of His ministry, when He had already begun to preach the Kingdom of God and perform miracles, "the mission of the Messiah goes through a crisis," the Pope said: John the Baptist expresses doubts, while the people to whom He had preached showed hostility to Jesus and His message. But "precisely in this disappointing moment," Pope Francis said, "Jesus does not lift up a lament to the Father, but rather a hymn of jubilation… in the midst of a crisis, Jesus blesses the Father, He praises Him." Jesus praises God for Who He is, calling upon Him as "Father, Lord of heaven and earth." Jesus acknowledges His Father as Lord of the universe, and conversely recognizes "the Lord of all that exists," as His Father. "Praise springs from His experience of feeling the He is 'Son of the Most High'," the Pope said. In His prayer, Jesus goes on to praise God "for favouring the little ones." Pope Francis explained that in His ministry, Jesus saw those who were considered "wise" and "learned" react to His preaching with suspicion, while the "little ones" were open to His message. "This can only be the will of the Father," the Pope said, "and Jesus rejoices in this. We too must rejoice and praise God because humble and simple people welcome the Gospel." Jesus' prayer of praise "in that moment of seeming failure" leads us to see our own failures in a different light, Pope Francis continued. He explained that praising God, especially "when it seems evil prevails and there is no way to stop it," is necessary, not for God's sake, but for our own. The Pope cited the catechism, which says that the prayer of praise "shares in the blessed happiness of the pure of heart who love God in faith before seeing Him in glory." Paradoxically, he said, it is not only at times of happiness, when we feel blessed, but especially "in difficult moments" that we must praise God - precisely, so that, rising up to God, we will be able "to see a new panorama, a broader horizon." Saint Francis, in his Canticle of the Creatures - Laudato sí - offers an excellent example of praising God in time of difficulties. The prayer was composed at the end of Francis' life, when he was beset by difficulties. Yet in that moment, Pope Francis said, the saint "praises God for everything, for all the gifts of creation, and even for death, which he courageously manages to call 'sister'." The example of the saints, Pope Francis said in conclusion, shows us "that we can always give praise, in good times and bad, because God is the faithful Friend. This is the foundation of praise: God is the faithful Friend, and His love never fails." (ANSA).

