Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021 | 15:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte goes to see Mattarella

Conte goes to see Mattarella

 
VATICAN CITY
Future lies in feeling fraternal says pope

Future lies in feeling fraternal says pope

 
ROME
Govt crisis would be incomprehensible - Conte

Govt crisis would be incomprehensible - Conte

 
ROME
COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

 
ROME
COVID: Museums to reopen in yellow zones

COVID: Museums to reopen in yellow zones

 
TURIN
Gambling addiction a mental illness court hears

Gambling addiction a mental illness court hears

 
ROME
S&P sees Italy's GDP up 5.3% in 2021

S&P sees Italy's GDP up 5.3% in 2021

 
ROME
Business confidence up in December

Business confidence up in December

 
ROME
Chinese vaccine another possible candidate says drugs head

Chinese vaccine another possible candidate says drugs head

 
MILAN
Cops break up illegal Milan 'movida' party

Cops break up illegal Milan 'movida' party

 
CATANZARO
Biggest ever 'Ndrangheta trial kicks off

Biggest ever 'Ndrangheta trial kicks off

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoSocial
Taranto, il museo MarTa sbarca su TikTok con video divertenti ed educativi

Taranto, il museo MarTa sbarca su TikTok con video divertenti ed educativi

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza, Prefetto Vardè: «Il Covid ha acuito l'emergenza lavoro»

Potenza, Prefetto Vardè: «Il Covid ha acuito l'emergenza lavoro»

 
LecceL'intervista
Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

 
BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

 
MateraNel Materano
Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

 
BariIl caso
Bari, prenotazioni delirio per i tamponi e i medici di base insorgono

Bari, prenotazioni delirio per i tamponi e i medici di base insorgono

 
FoggiaIn Corso Roma
Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

 
BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

 

i più letti

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno

Covid in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno. Focolai dimezzati in Rsa baresi

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

ROME

COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

10 regions over 40% mark for ordinary wards

COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

ROME, JAN 13 - The number of Italian intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has gone back over the 30% alert threshold, the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) said on Wednesday. It said 31% of ICU places were taken up by coronavirus patients, up by one point with respect to a week ago. AGENAS said 37% of ordinary-hospital-ward beds were taken by COVID patients, also up by one point but still below the 40% alarm threshold. It added, however, that 10 regions were over the 40% mark, one more than on January 6. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it