COVID: ICU occupation rate back above 30% threshold

ROME, JAN 13 - The number of Italian intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has gone back over the 30% alert threshold, the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) said on Wednesday. It said 31% of ICU places were taken up by coronavirus patients, up by one point with respect to a week ago. AGENAS said 37% of ordinary-hospital-ward beds were taken by COVID patients, also up by one point but still below the 40% alarm threshold. It added, however, that 10 regions were over the 40% mark, one more than on January 6. (ANSA).