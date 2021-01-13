COVID: Museums to reopen in yellow zones

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»
Covid in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno. Focolai dimezzati in Rsa baresi
Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino
ROME
13 Gennaio 2021
ROME, JAN 13 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday that the government is set to allow museums and sites of cultural interest to reopen in regions that are 'yellow zones', meaning the risk of COVID-19 contagion there is moderate. Italy's museums were closed during the initial coronavirus lockdown and were made to shut again when the second wave of COVID-19 took grip in the second part of last year. Alfonsina Russa, the head of the Colosseum archaeological park complex, said the iconic ancient Roman amphitheatre was gearing up to reopen on Saturday. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su