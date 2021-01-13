COVID: Museums to reopen in yellow zones

ROME, JAN 13 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday that the government is set to allow museums and sites of cultural interest to reopen in regions that are 'yellow zones', meaning the risk of COVID-19 contagion there is moderate. Italy's museums were closed during the initial coronavirus lockdown and were made to shut again when the second wave of COVID-19 took grip in the second part of last year. Alfonsina Russa, the head of the Colosseum archaeological park complex, said the iconic ancient Roman amphitheatre was gearing up to reopen on Saturday. (ANSA).