Business confidence up in December

ROME, JAN 13 - Household and business confidence rose in Italy in December, ISTAT said Wednesday. But expectations on the economy for the coming months "remain very uncertain", the statistics agency said. The COVID contagion resurgence and renewed restrictive measures in the last weeks of 2020, ISTAT said, "braked the international economic recovery". But despite the general uncertainty, the stats agency said, "the start of vaccination campaigns and the persistence of various signs of recovery map out a moderately favourable scenario". Italian household and business confidence in November and December mirrored European trends, ISTAT said. It noted that retail sales had dropped but there were some positive signs from the jobs market. (ANSA).