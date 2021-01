Cops break up illegal Milan 'movida' party

MILAN, JAN 13 - Italian police on Tuesday night broke up an illegal party on the Milanese 'movida' nightlife scene. Some 30 people were fined for breaching anti-COVID norms at the Superlove Club in the northern city. The attendees, aged 19 to 41, were all dancing to a DJ without facemasks on, police said. As well as five Italians, there were people from France, Bulgaria, Albania and Greece, police said. All have been identified and fined. Italy has been cracking down on 'movida' COVID breaches across the country. There have been recent incidents in Rome, Naples, Bologna, Turin and other large cities. (ANSA).