Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021 | 14:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
S&P sees Italy's GDP up 5.3% in 2021

S&P sees Italy's GDP up 5.3% in 2021

 
ROME
Business confidence up in December

Business confidence up in December

 
ROME
Chinese vaccine another possible candidate says drugs head

Chinese vaccine another possible candidate says drugs head

 
MILAN
Cops break up illegal Milan 'movida' party

Cops break up illegal Milan 'movida' party

 
CATANZARO
Biggest ever 'Ndrangheta trial kicks off

Biggest ever 'Ndrangheta trial kicks off

 
ROME
10 Leonardo managers probed for graft

10 Leonardo managers probed for graft

 
ROME
Soccer ultras arrested over attack on RAI crew

Soccer ultras arrested over attack on RAI crew

 
AGRIGENTO
12 Cosa Nostra arrests near Agrigento, pols involved

12 Cosa Nostra arrests near Agrigento, pols involved

 
ROME
COVID epidemic in phase of expansion says Speranza

COVID epidemic in phase of expansion says Speranza

 
ROME
Industrial production down 1.4% in Nov month-on-month

Industrial production down 1.4% in Nov month-on-month

 
ROME
COVID-19 State of Emergency to be extended to April 30

COVID-19 State of Emergency to be extended to April 30

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza, Prefetto Vardè: «Il Covid ha acuito l'emergenza lavoro»

Potenza, Prefetto Vardè: «Il Covid ha acuito l'emergenza lavoro»

 
TarantoL'intervista
Taranto, comandante Polizia Locale: «Anche dopo il Covid città più controllata»

Taranto, comandante Polizia Locale: «Anche dopo il Covid città più controllata»

 
LecceL'intervista
Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

 
BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

 
MateraNel Materano
Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

 
BariIl caso
Bari, prenotazioni delirio per i tamponi e i medici di base insorgono

Bari, prenotazioni delirio per i tamponi e i medici di base insorgono

 
FoggiaIn Corso Roma
Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

 
BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

 

i più letti

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno

Covid in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno. Focolai dimezzati in Rsa baresi

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

AGRIGENTO

12 Cosa Nostra arrests near Agrigento, pols involved

Town councillor among those netted by 200 cops

12 Cosa Nostra arrests near Agrigento, pols involved

AGRIGENTO, JAN 13 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested 12 people in an operation against the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra, near Agrigento. Those arrested are accused of infiltrating politics to land public contracts, as well as vote buying and a range of other mafia crimes. The arrests were made at Licata, Palma and Favara. hey included affiliates of jailed superboss Giovanni Brusca, who triggered the bomb that killed anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Falcone in 1992. Also arrested were members of a Stidda (a smaller Sicilian mafia) family that killed magistrate Rosario Livatino in 1990. A number of local politicians were also arrested. They included a town councillor at Palma di Montechiaro near Agrigento. Over 200 police carried out the operation, helped by helicopters and dogs. Among the crimes allegedly committed by those arrested is the attempted extortion of a group of firms that landed a 2.3 million euro construction contract, police said. The head of the Cosa Nostra gang was mobster Rosario Pace, who was among those arrested, police said. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it