NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

COVID epidemic in phase of expansion says Speranza

ROME
Industrial production down 1.4% in Nov month-on-month

ROME
COVID-19 State of Emergency to be extended to April 30

ROME
Recovery Plan approved but Conte govt on brink of crisis

ROME
Conte convinced he has numbers, IV to opposition - Renzi

FABRIANO
Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello

ROME
COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths

FLORENCE
Cops shoot out tyres after man drives wrong way on motorway

ROME
Town councillor arrested for graft on Procida

MILAN
Maroni discharged from neurological hospital

ROME
Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

LecceL'intervista
Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

PotenzaIl reportage
Potenza, la parola ai ristoratori: «Apri, chiudi e riapri: così non va»

BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

MateraNel Materano
Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

BariIl caso
Bari, prenotazioni delirio per i tamponi e i medici di base insorgono

FoggiaIn Corso Roma
Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

TarantoDai carabinieri
Picchia i genitori con una palla da biliardo: arrestato 18enne nel Tarantino

BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

ROME

COVID epidemic in phase of expansion says Speranza

Health minister calls for unity in facing emergency

COVID epidemic in phase of expansion says Speranza

ROME, JAN 13 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday that COVID-19 contagion is on the rise again in Italy as he reported to parliament with the government set to pass a decree extending and amending the restrictions imposed to prevent contagion. "This week there has been a general deterioration in the epidemiological situation in Italy," Speranza told the Lower House. "The (number of COVID patients) in intensive care, the Rt (reproduction) index and the number of unidentified outbreaks have increased, "Let's not kid ourselves. The epidemic is in a phase of expansion again". The minister said the government was set to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency until April 30. He said the new decree would maintain a ban of travel between regions, except for work or health reasons and other situations of absolute need, that was imposed before the Christmas holidays. He also confirmed that the new package would ban bars from doing takeaway services after 6pm although they will still be able to do home deliveries after this time. The aim is to stop contagion stemming from people getting together in the areas of bars. He said that a fourth category will be added to Italy's tiered system of restrictions based on a region's contagion risk. This will be the low-contagion risk white zone, where activities currently halted, such as workouts at gyms and use of swimming pools, will be allowed. A region will need to have an Rt rate below 1 and have an incidence of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to be classed as a white zone. Under the tiered system, in high-risk red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too. No Italian region is red at the moment. In medium-high risk orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed. In moderate risk yellow zones, shops are open and so are bars and restaurants until 6pm A nationwide curfew from 10pm until 5am is set to stay in force. Speranza also called for unity in facing the emergency, saying the COVID vaccination campaign should be kept out of "political rows". (ANSA).

