Mercoledì 13 Gennaio 2021 | 12:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID epidemic in phase of expansion says Speranza

COVID epidemic in phase of expansion says Speranza

 
ROME
Industrial production down 1.4% in Nov month-on-month

Industrial production down 1.4% in Nov month-on-month

 
ROME
COVID-19 State of Emergency to be extended to April 30

COVID-19 State of Emergency to be extended to April 30

 
ROME
Recovery Plan approved but Conte govt on brink of crisis

Recovery Plan approved but Conte govt on brink of crisis

 
ROME
Conte convinced he has numbers, IV to opposition - Renzi

Conte convinced he has numbers, IV to opposition - Renzi

 
FABRIANO
Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello

Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello

 
ROME
COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths

COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths

 
FLORENCE
Cops shoot out tyres after man drives wrong way on motorway

Cops shoot out tyres after man drives wrong way on motorway

 
ROME
Town councillor arrested for graft on Procida

Town councillor arrested for graft on Procida

 
MILAN
Maroni discharged from neurological hospital

Maroni discharged from neurological hospital

 
ROME
Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

Il Bari replica i numeri di prima: «pareggite» e singhiozzi in casa

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'intervista
Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

Copertino, la parola al sindaco: «Vicini alle imprese e ai più fragili»

 
PotenzaIl reportage
Potenza, la parola ai ristoratori: «Apri, chiudi e riapri: così non va»

Potenza, la parola ai ristoratori: «Apri, chiudi e riapri: così non va»

 
BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

Brindisi, investe un uomo in bici e scappa: rintracciato 52enne a Mesagne

 
MateraNel Materano
Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

Il fossile della Balena Giuliana è un grande attrattore turistico

 
BariIl caso
Bari, prenotazioni delirio per i tamponi e i medici di base insorgono

Bari, prenotazioni delirio per i tamponi e i medici di base insorgono

 
FoggiaIn Corso Roma
Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

Foggia, l'appartamento in pieno centro era base operativa per lo spaccio: arrestato pluripregiudicato

 
TarantoDai carabinieri
Picchia i genitori con una palla da biliardo: arrestato 18enne nel Tarantino

Picchia i genitori con una palla da biliardo: arrestato 18enne nel Tarantino

 
BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

 

i più letti

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 gennaio 2021

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno

Covid in Puglia 1261 nuovi casi su 10mila test (12%). Boom di decessi, 42 in un giorno. Focolai dimezzati in Rsa baresi

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Policlinico Bari, scoperta una molecola capace di bloccare il diabete: l'annuncio del prof. Giorgino

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

Monopoli, dopo 44 anni chiude lo «Smeraldo» del borgo: Covid colpo di grazia

ROME

Recovery Plan approved but Conte govt on brink of crisis

IV ministers abstained, Renzi set to give press conference

Recovery Plan approved but Conte govt on brink of crisis

ROME, JAN 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government remains on the brink of crisis even though his cabinet on Tuesday approved its Recovery Plan, which had been a source of tension within the executive for weeks. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party is close to pulling its support for the coalition government and triggering the crisis. IV's two cabinet members, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova and Family and Equal Opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti, abstained when cabinet voted on the plan on how to spend the over 200 billion euros Italy is set to get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Renzi is set to give a press conference later on Wednesday. Renzi had blasted the Recovery Plan as lacking ambition. IV has also complained about the government's failure to take cash from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to invest in the national health system, which has been pushed to the limit by the coronavirus emergency. The biggest party in the coalition, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), is against taking money from the EU's bailout fund out of fears it would come with strings attached further down the line. It is uncertain what an eventual government crisis would lead to. There is speculation Conte could resign and form what would be his third government after a cabinet reshuffle, with the premier being flanked by deputy premiers from the parties supporting the executive. But this executive may not have enough parliamentary support without IV, especially in the Senate. Conte's first government, which lasted from June 2018 until August 2019, was backed by the M5S and Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party. The current government is supported by the left-wing LeU group and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), in addition to IV and the M5S. It is possible that early elections will be necessary. Conte would find it "impossible" to form a new executive with Renzi's IV party if it causes a "government crisis in the full swing of a pandemic" premier's office sources said Tuesday. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it