Recovery Plan approved but Conte govt on brink of crisis

ROME, JAN 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government remains on the brink of crisis even though his cabinet on Tuesday approved its Recovery Plan, which had been a source of tension within the executive for weeks. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party is close to pulling its support for the coalition government and triggering the crisis. IV's two cabinet members, Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova and Family and Equal Opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti, abstained when cabinet voted on the plan on how to spend the over 200 billion euros Italy is set to get from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Renzi is set to give a press conference later on Wednesday. Renzi had blasted the Recovery Plan as lacking ambition. IV has also complained about the government's failure to take cash from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to invest in the national health system, which has been pushed to the limit by the coronavirus emergency. The biggest party in the coalition, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), is against taking money from the EU's bailout fund out of fears it would come with strings attached further down the line. It is uncertain what an eventual government crisis would lead to. There is speculation Conte could resign and form what would be his third government after a cabinet reshuffle, with the premier being flanked by deputy premiers from the parties supporting the executive. But this executive may not have enough parliamentary support without IV, especially in the Senate. Conte's first government, which lasted from June 2018 until August 2019, was backed by the M5S and Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party. The current government is supported by the left-wing LeU group and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), in addition to IV and the M5S. It is possible that early elections will be necessary. Conte would find it "impossible" to form a new executive with Renzi's IV party if it causes a "government crisis in the full swing of a pandemic" premier's office sources said Tuesday. (ANSA).