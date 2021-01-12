Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello

Conte convinced he has numbers, IV to opposition - Renzi
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»
Coronavirus Puglia, su 3577 test 622 positivi e altri 26 morti. Positività al 17,38%. Consegnate 29mila dosi di vaccino
FABRIANO
12 Gennaio 2021
FABRIANO, JAN 12 - A 15th-century wooden statue of St Peter has been attributed to Renaissance master Donatello. The newly re-attributed work was delivered back safely Tuesday to a gallery in the Marche town of Fabriano. It was restored in Florence by Anna Fulimeni, under the scientific direction of Pierluigi Moriconi, an art historian at the Marche cultural heritage superintendency. For centuries the statue, covered by layers of overpainting, had been largely overlooked in Fabriano's San Domenico Church. It was believed to be a 19th century work. Perugia University art historian Fabio Marcelli was the first to suggest it was a Donatello. This was later confirmed by leading Donatello expert Giancarlo Gentilini. As the statue was placed in the collection of the Molajoli Gallery, Fabriano Mayor Gabriele Santarelli said "this is an important moment for the city of Fabriano, which we had been waiting for for years". Marche Art Heritage Superintendent Marta Mazza said: we hope the work can now be enjoyed by as many people as possible". Donatello (c. 1386 - 13 December 1466) was the foremost sculptor of the early Renaissance. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su