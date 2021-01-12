Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021 | 18:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

FABRIANO
Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello

Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello

 
ROME
COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths

COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths

 
FLORENCE
Cops shoot out tyres after man drives wrong way on motorway

Cops shoot out tyres after man drives wrong way on motorway

 
ROME
Town councillor arrested for graft on Procida

Town councillor arrested for graft on Procida

 
MILAN
Maroni discharged from neurological hospital

Maroni discharged from neurological hospital

 
ROME
Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

 
ROME
We're not being irresponsible says IV leader Renzi

We're not being irresponsible says IV leader Renzi

 
TURIN
Online anti-semitic raid against Jewish writer

Online anti-semitic raid against Jewish writer

 
SIENA
Kiddy porn, Nazi slogans traded on teen chat room

Kiddy porn, Nazi slogans traded on teen chat room

 
ROME
Sport: CONI demands 'autonomy' in row with govt

Sport: CONI demands 'autonomy' in row with govt

 
BRUSSELS

EC confident Italy will do its best on Recovery Plan

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
L'asse tra Bari e Reggina funziona. Simeri-Rolando, scambio vicino

L'asse tra Bari e Reggina funziona. Simeri-Rolando, scambio vicino

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl restyling
Bari, ecco il progetto del nuovo lungomare di Santo Spirito. Decaro: «Sarà una bella sfida»

Bari, ecco il progetto del nuovo lungomare di Santo Spirito. Decaro: «Sarà una bella sfida»

 
Tarantoil caso
Trivelle, il sindaco di Taranto: «No alle riprese dell'attività in mare»

Trivelle, il sindaco di Taranto: «No alla ripresa dell'attività in mare»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, fermata di notte: «Sto andando in farmacia» invece nascondeva 1 kg di droga

Brindisi, fermata di notte: «Sto andando in farmacia» invece nascondeva 1 kg di droga

 
FoggiaIl caso
Coronavirus, ristoratori Foggia consegnano lettera al Prefetto e chiedono apertura fino alle 22

Coronavirus, ristoratori Foggia consegnano lettera al Prefetto e chiedono apertura fino alle 22

 
BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

 
LecceLa città
Lecce villa comunale desolata: serve la riqualificazione

Lecce, villa comunale desolata: serve la riqualificazione

 
PotenzaUniversità
Basilicata, l'ateneo pronto alla facoltà di Medicina

Basilicata, l'ateneo pronto alla facoltà di Medicina

 
MateraI controlli
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

 

i più letti

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Puglia a quota 35mila vaccini, ma non mancano i furbetti: tra loro prof e militari

Puglia a quota 35mila vaccini, ma non mancano i furbetti: tra loro prof e forze dell'ordine 

Coronavirus Puglia, su 3577 test 622 nuovi positivi e altri 26 morti. Tasso positività al 17,3%

Coronavirus Puglia, su 3577 test 622 positivi e altri 26 morti. Positività al 17,38%. Consegnate 29mila dosi di vaccino

Alessandro Borghese domani in tv la puntata su Bari: 4 ristoranti si sfidano sul crudo di mare

Alessandro Borghese, domani in tv la puntata su Bari: 4 ristoranti si sfidano sul crudo di mare

ROME

COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths

Positivity rate down to 10.05% from 13.6%

COVID: 14,242 new cases, 616 new deaths

ROME, JAN 12 - There have been 14,242 new COVID cases, and 616 new deaths from the virus, in Italy over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. On Monday there were 12,532 new cases and 448 new deaths. Total cases since the start of the epidemic are now 2,303,263, and the death toll 79,819. The currently positive are 570,040 (-5,939 compared to Monday), while the discharged and recovered are 1,653,404 (+19,565). Some 141,641 swabs have been taken in the last 24 hours, compared to 91,656 on Monday. The positivity rate is 10.05%, down from 13.6% Monday. Intensive care cases are down six and hospital admissions up 109. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it