Cops shoot out tyres after man drives wrong way on motorway

FLORENCE, JAN 12 - Italian highway police on Tuesday shot out the tyres of a 34-year-old Vicenza-born US citizen after he was caught driving the wrong way on the main A1 north-south motorway near Florence. The police rammed the man's car after he tried to escape by putting his vehicle into reverse after being told to stop. No one was hurt. Police found in the car an axe, a knife, a sickle and camping equipment. Police said they may charge the man with breaking the highway code and resisting arrest. The incident happened at Calenzano. (ANSA).