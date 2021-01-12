Maroni discharged from neurological hospital

Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021 | 18:01

MILAN, JAN 12 - Former nationalist League party leader Roberto Maroni was discharged from a Milan neurological hospital Tuesday after surgery last Friday after suffering a bad turn and falling in his home and banging his head the previous Sunday. Former Lombardy governor, two-time interior minister, labour minister and deputy premier Maroni, 65, had been moved from Varese hospital, near his home at Lozza, to Milan's Besta Hospital where he had the operation. Doctors said after the surgery that the patient was conscious and in good condition. Maroni, who is currently the League candidate for mayor in upcoming elections in Varese, is believed to have suffered slight neurological damage which has now been repaired. The former assistant to League founder Umberto Bossi led the League from 2012 to 2013, before current leader Matteo Salvini changed its name from Northern League and started a drive to turn it into a nationwide nationalist party from a formerly secessionist northern one. Under the stewardship of former interior minister Salvini the anti-migrant and Euroskeptic League has become Italy's top party. Salvini was deputy premier in a June 2018-September 2019 government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), pulling the plug and aiming for elections only to see the M5S surprisingly team up with its old foes in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for a new government, which is currently in power but facing a crisis over the COVID Recovery Plan sparked by ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party. (ANSA).

