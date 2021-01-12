Town councillor arrested for graft on Procida

ROME, JAN 12 - A town councillor on the Bay of Naples island of Procida was arrested for suspected graft on Tuesday. Complaints and aqueduct councillor Antonio Carannante is suspected of "aggravated and continued extortion" against a local businessman, judicial sources said. Carannante, 55, is accused of asking a 65-year-old businessman for 20,000 euros in exchange for turning a blind eye to illegal building work. Antonio Carannante, who is a lawyer, was to have had the money delivered to a woman in his studio, police said. She is a client of Carannante's and owner of some land beside the plot owned by the businessman where the work is being carried out, sources said. The businessman refused to pay the bribe and was subjected to the confiscation of the land. But the seizure was not upheld by a local court. (ANSA).