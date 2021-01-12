Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021 | 16:30

ROME
Town councillor arrested for graft on Procida

MILAN
Maroni discharged from neurological hospital

ROME
Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

ROME
We're not being irresponsible says IV leader Renzi

TURIN
Online anti-semitic raid against Jewish writer

SIENA
Kiddy porn, Nazi slogans traded on teen chat room

ROME
Sport: CONI demands 'autonomy' in row with govt

BRUSSELS

EC confident Italy will do its best on Recovery Plan

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope calls for 'trust-based' care of the sick

TRENTO
16 arrested as Trento drugs gang smashed

TURIN
Winter tourism risks KO, regions tell govt

Biancorossi
L'asse tra Bari e Reggina funziona. Simeri-Rolando, scambio vicino

BariCollegamento aereo
Bari e Mosca ancora più vicine: dal 5 marzo tornano i voli. «Rinnovato il legame nel segno di San Nicola»

Tarantoil caso
Trivelle, il sindaco di Taranto: «No alle riprese dell'attività in mare»

BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, fermata di notte: «Sto andando in farmacia» invece nascondeva 1 kg di droga

FoggiaIl caso
Coronavirus, ristoratori Foggia consegnano lettera al Prefetto e chiedono apertura fino alle 22

BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

LecceLa città
Lecce villa comunale desolata: serve la riqualificazione

PotenzaUniversità
Basilicata, l'ateneo pronto alla facoltà di Medicina

MateraI controlli
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Turi, 38enne muore di Covid, lo sfogo del padre: «È morto solo. Dolore di un genitore non rispettato»

Puglia a quota 35mila vaccini, ma non mancano i furbetti: tra loro prof e militari

Coronavirus Puglia, su 3577 test 622 nuovi positivi e altri 26 morti. Tasso positività al 17,3%

Alessandro Borghese domani in tv la puntata su Bari: 4 ristoranti si sfidano sul crudo di mare

ROME

Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

Govt programme should be rewritten says minister

See related stories ROME, JAN 12 - Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova said Tuesday that Premier Giuseppe Conte was to blame if the government is on the brink of crisis not her Italian Viva (IV) party. "IV are certainly not the ones holding the country hostage," Bellanova told La7 television. "Keeping on with threats does not help anyone. "We never said 'Conte or nothing'. Conte is the one holding his majority (in parliament) hostage. "It is necessary to acknowledge that a phase is over and it is necessary to see if it is possible to open a new path of rewriting the (government) programme". (ANSA).

