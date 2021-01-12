Conte holding ruling alliance hostage - Bellanova

See related stories ROME, JAN 12 - Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova said Tuesday that Premier Giuseppe Conte was to blame if the government is on the brink of crisis not her Italian Viva (IV) party. "IV are certainly not the ones holding the country hostage," Bellanova told La7 television. "Keeping on with threats does not help anyone. "We never said 'Conte or nothing'. Conte is the one holding his majority (in parliament) hostage. "It is necessary to acknowledge that a phase is over and it is necessary to see if it is possible to open a new path of rewriting the (government) programme". (ANSA).