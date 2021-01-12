We're not being irresponsible says IV leader Renzi

see related stories ROME, JAN 12 - Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi on Tuesday denied reports he was threatening to bring down the government in order to win more high-profile positions for his centrist party and said it was not true that he was being irresponsible. "What we are doing is called POLITICS," ex-premier Renzi said in his Enews newsletter. "It would be irresponsible to waste hundreds of billions of our children's money to make bad debt and not invest in health, education and innovation". (ANSA).