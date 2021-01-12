Kiddy porn, Nazi slogans traded on teen chat room

SIENA, JAN 12 - An Italian teen chat room hosted child pornography and Nazi slogans as well as images exalting Islamist terrorism, Italian police said Tuesday. The investigation, led by Florence minors' prosecutor Antonio Sangermano and conducted by Carabinieri in Siena, uncovered a group of Italian youths aged 13 to 17, resident in various Italian regions. A number of adults also took part in the exchange of pornographic and race-hate images, police said. The images were exchanged on WhatsApp, said police. Tuesday's operation was a follow-up to one that in 2019 led to the discovery of a chatroom called 'The Shoah Party' containing similar images, police said. The images of Hitler, child porn and Islamist terror were downloaded from the dark and deep web, police said. Police have questioned the youths involved, judicial sources said. (ANSA).