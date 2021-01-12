Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021 | 14:59

TURIN
Online anti-semitic raid against Jewish writer

SIENA
Kiddy porn, Nazi slogans traded on teen chat room

ROME
Sport: CONI demands 'autonomy' in row with govt

BRUSSELS

VATICAN CITY
Pope calls for 'trust-based' care of the sick

TRENTO
16 arrested as Trento drugs gang smashed

TURIN
Winter tourism risks KO, regions tell govt

ROME
First Moderna vaccine doses arrive in Italy

ROME
Row over choosing which COVID patients to treat

ROME
IV would betray Italians by withdrawing ministers - Crimi

ROME
Triggering govt crisis would be big mistake - Zingaretti

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
L'asse tra Bari e Reggina funziona. Simeri-Rolando, scambio vicino

FoggiaIl caso
Coronavirus, ristoratori Foggia consegnano lettera al Prefetto e chiedono apertura fino alle 22

TarantoTaranto
Michele Conversano: «Covid, siamo in trincea ma abbiamo l'arma per batterlo»

BatStorie
Covid: Carlo, l'imprenditore dal cuore d'oro, primo guarito della Bat tra aiuti e beneficenza

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, prendono a calci un gattino e tentano di bruciarlo: denunciati due 18enni

LecceLa città
Lecce villa comunale desolata: serve la riqualificazione

Barinel Barese
Monopoli, abbandona 2 cuccioli vicino al cimitero e scappa: salvati dalla Polizia Locale

PotenzaUniversità
Basilicata, l'ateneo pronto alla facoltà di Medicina

MateraI controlli
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

ROME

Sport: CONI demands 'autonomy' in row with govt

IOC has warned Italy could face penalties over reform

ROME, JAN 12 - The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) on Tuesday reacted angrily to the proposal that a "service contract" could resolve a row with the government over its autonomy that could lead to penalties from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Under a recent reform, Italian sport's State funding is being handled by a body called Sport e Salute that answers to the economy ministry. Previously the finances were handled and distributed to the nation's sporting federations by CONI's own Coni Servizi arm. The IOC has said this situation undermines the autonomy of Italian sport and has threatened to impose penalties ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. In a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Sport e Salute President Vito Cozzoli suggested solving the problem with a "service contract" that would give CONI "direct, autonomous control" of administrative centres and employees. CONI said that what is needed is a "law to regulate CONI's autonomy, not service contracts". It described Cozzoli's comments as "careless and unjustified". (ANSA).

