EC confident Italy will do its best on Recovery Plan

BRUSSELS, JAN 12 - The European Commission is confident that Italy will do its best on the Recovery Plan to take advantage of the EU's Recovery Fund, an EC spokesperson said Tuesday. The spokesperson, Erica Mamer, declined to comment on Italy's looming government crisis over the Plan. "We do not comment on political situations within member States," she said. "We are working with the Italian authorities and we have full confidence that Italy will do its best to present and launch the national plan for Recovery, to benefit from the funds of Next Generation EU when they are available". Rome is set to get the single biggest tranche, 209 billion euros, of the 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, as long as its Plan is approved. The cash will come in grants and low-interest loans. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi is set to pull the two ministers of his centrist Italia Viva (IV) party from the government, sparking a crisis, over the the Plan and other issues. (ANSA).