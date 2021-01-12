Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021 | 13:28

TRENTO
ROME

IV would betray Italians by withdrawing ministers - Crimi

No future govt with Renzi if he triggers crisis - M5S chief

IV would betray Italians by withdrawing ministers - Crimi

(see related stories) ROME, JAN 12 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Vito Crimi said Tuesday that ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party would be "betraying the Italian people at the most difficult time" if it triggered a government crisis by withdawing its ministers. "There is lots to do. People are asking for responses, they need help," Crimi told ANSA. "Pulling out would effectively sabotage the country". He added that the M5S would never form another government with Renzi and IV if it triggered a crisis. "There's a limit to everything," Crimi said "If someone pulls out and says goodbye to their teammates in the conditions that we are in, they are out forever for us". (ANSA).

