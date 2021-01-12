Row over choosing which COVID patients to treat

ROME, JAN 12 - A row has erupted in Italy over a new draft COVID pandemic plan which envisages choosing patients who will benefit more from therapy in the case of insufficient resources. Among those criticising the plan was centrist Italia Viva (IV) leader Matteo Renzi who said "if there aren't many resources I have a simple idea, let's take the (money from) the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). "How much does it take to understand that?" Renzi has long advocated using the potential 37 billion euros Italy could get from the ESM for health spending amid the virus pandemic. But the senior government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has long scotched the idea saying it comes with too many strings attached. The other big government party, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), is also broadly in favour of using the ESM. The draft pandemic plan also lists speedy action in boosting intensive-care places and producing personal protective equipment (PPE). The government has said the plan is only a draft so far. The government appears headed for a crisis with IV set to pull its two ministers over the COVID Recovery Plan and other issues, spurring either a third government led by Premier Giuseppe Conte or a snap election. (ANSA).