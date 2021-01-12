Triggering govt crisis would be big mistake - Zingaretti

(see related stories) ROME, JAN 12 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Tuesday warned ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party against triggering a government crisis. "The PD continues to ask for a revamp of the government," Zingaretti, who is also Lazio governor, told Sky television. "But it is one thing to ask to reinforce it, it is another to bring it down. "Provoking a crisis would not be understood by 99% of the Italian people. "It's a serious political mistake and I make an appeal for good sense". He said that if IV withdraws its ministers Premier Giuseppe Conte will have to assess the situation with President Sergio Mattarella. "I hope they realise that, in this way, we would enter a tunnel that no one knows the way out of," Zingaretti said. "If you smash a vase you can't put the pieces back together". (ANSA).