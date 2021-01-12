Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021 | 11:56

ROME
ROME

Recovery Plan draft sent to ministers

Programme features major investments in 'green economy'

Recovery Plan draft sent to ministers

ROME, JAN 12 - The revised draft of the government's Recovery Plan has been sent ministers ahead of a crunch cabinet meeting to approve it that is scheduled to start at 21:30 on Tuesday. The plan on how to use over 200 billion euros Italy will receive in low-interest loans and grants from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund - the Next Generation EU programme - has been rejigged on the basis of observations and criticism from the parties supporting the government. The Recovery Plan has been at the centre of recent tension between Conte and ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva (IV) party. There is speculation IV's ministers may quit after Tuesday's cabinet meeting, triggering a crisis of government. "In over 170 pages, the strategies, projects and resources to get Italy going again are presented," wrote Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri. The biggest chunk of the plan is devoted to the 'green revolution' with 68.9 billion euros devoted to the ecological transformation of the economy. The plan sets aside 20 billion euros for the health sector and there is also more money for schools and digital investments. (ANSA).

