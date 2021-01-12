Small shops hit hard as retail sales fall

ROME, JAN 12 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italian retail sales fell by 6.9% in value terms and by 7.4% in volume terms in November with respect to October. The national statistics agency added that sales dropped by 8.1% in value terms and volume sales decreased by 8.4% with respect to November 2019. "All channels of distribution, besides e-commerce, were down when compared with November 2019," ISTAT said. "Large-scale distribution contracted by 8.3% year on year, small-scale distribution dropped by 12.5% and non-store retail sales fell by 14.3%. "Online sales strongly increased in November 2020, with sales up by 50.2% compared with the same period a year ago". (ANSA).