Looming govt crisis 'inexplicable' says Di Maio

ROME, JAN 12 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he is bewildered by the fact that Premier Giuseppe Conte's government looks set to be plunged into crisis. Ministers from ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party may resign after a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday to approve the government's Recovery Plan. Renzi has been at odds with Conte for weeks about the government's programme on how to spend over 200 billion euros Italy will get in grants and low-interest loans from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Renzi has blasted the plan as lacking ambition while also saying IV's problems with the government go beyond this issue. "A government crisis is inexplicable and not just because we are in the middle of a pandemic and we must pass a decree giving aid (to businesses affected by restrictions)," Di Maio, who is a former leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and remains an influential figure within it, told RAI television. "It is also inexplicable because Italy will be president of the G20 this year and there will be global health conference in Italy. "A crisis is not something the Italian people are interested in and they are not interested abroad either". It is uncertain what an eventual government crisis would lead to. There is speculation Conte could resign and form what would be his third government after a cabinet reshuffle, with the premier being flanked by deputy premiers from the parties supporting the executive. Conte's first government, which lasted from June 2018 until August 2019, was backed by the M5S and Matteo Salvini's right-wing League party. The current government is supported by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing LeU group, in addition to IV and the M5S. It is also possible that early elections will be necessary. "I've held the position of deputy premier (in the first Conte government) and I know the value of that post," Di Maio said. "It is being described as a panacea to all ills, but that's not true. "We are not interested in power games at the moment, we are thinking of the Italian people. "We are vaccinated against crises". (ANSA).