Small shops hit hard as retail sales fall

 
Recovery Plan draft sent to ministers

 
Looming govt crisis 'inexplicable' says Di Maio

 
Looming govt crisis 'inexplicable' says Di Maio (3)

 
EX-UdC MP gets 4 yrs for Azeri bribe on CoE report

 
COVID: 12,532 new cases, 448 new victims

 
COVID: 21 care home vaccinees test positive

 
Soccer: Juve lose Dybala for 15-20 days

 
Man arrested for killing married couple in Calabria

 
Veneto schools chief sings Fascist song

 
'Working to build' says Conte on govt row

 

L'asse tra Bari e Reggina funziona. Simeri-Rolando, scambio vicino

 

Nuova notte di protesta a Restinco: migranti bruciano materasso

 
Barletta: «Io cronista nel Curci senza pubblico»

 
Bari, l'ex Socrate al gelo: «Ma restiamo qui»

 
Basilicata, l'ateneo pronto alla facoltà di Medicina

 
Coronavirus, confermato focolaio variante inglese a Carmiano: 20 casi

 
Taranto, settore moda in crisi: «Servono aiuti», Federmoda lancia sos

 
Foggia, «Note in corsia»: mini concerto al Policlinico Riuniti per pazienti ed operatori sanitari

 
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

 

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Coronavirus Puglia, su 3577 test 622 positivi e altri 26 morti. Positività al 17,38%. Consegnate 29mila dosi di vaccino

Puglia a quota 35mila vaccini, ma non mancano i furbetti: tra loro prof e forze dell'ordine 

Alessandro Borghese, domani in tv la puntata su Bari: 4 ristoranti si sfidano sul crudo di mare

Lecce, bimbo ingoia nocciolina che finisce nei bronchi: operato d'urgenza al «Fazzi». È salvo

ROME

IV's ministers may quit after Recovery Plan approved

Looming govt crisis 'inexplicable' says Di Maio (3)

ROME, JAN 12 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he is bewildered by the fact that Premier Giuseppe Conte's government looks set to be plunged into crisis. Ministers from ex-premier Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva (IV) party may resign after a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday to approve the government's Recovery Plan. Renzi had been at odds with Conte for weeks about the government's programme on how to spend over 200 billion euros Italy will get in grants and low-interest loans from the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Renzi has blasted the plan as lacking ambition while also saying IV's problems with the government go beyond this issue. "A government crisis is inexplicable and not just because we are in the middle of a pandemic and we must pass the decree giving aid (to businesses affected by restrictions)," Di Maio told RAI television. "It is also inexplicable because Italy will be president of the G20 this year and there will be global health conference in Italy. "A crisis is not something the Italian people are interested in and they are not interested abroad either". (ANSA).

