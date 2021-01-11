EX-UdC MP gets 4 yrs for Azeri bribe on CoE report

MILAN, JAN 11 - A former member of the now-defunct centrist Italian party Union of the Centre (UdC) was sentenced to four years in jail Monday for taking a bribe from two Azerbaijan politicians to get the Council of Europe to pull a critical report on political prisoners in the Caucasus republic. Luca Giuseppe Volontè is a former member of the parliamentary assembly of the European human rights body. He was found guilty of taking about two million euros from the Azeri politicians, who were given the same four-year sentence. (ANSA).