Lunedì 11 Gennaio 2021 | 19:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MILAN

EX-UdC MP gets 4 yrs for Azeri bribe on CoE report

 
ROME
COVID: 12,532 new cases, 448 new victims

COVID: 12,532 new cases, 448 new victims

 
FLORENCE
COVID: 21 care home vaccinees test positive

COVID: 21 care home vaccinees test positive

 
TURIN
Soccer: Juve lose Dybala for 15-20 days

Soccer: Juve lose Dybala for 15-20 days

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
Man arrested for killing married couple in Calabria

Man arrested for killing married couple in Calabria

 
VENICE
Veneto schools chief sings Fascist song

Veneto schools chief sings Fascist song

 
ROME
'Working to build' says Conte on govt row

'Working to build' says Conte on govt row

 
ROME
COVID: Restrictions need to continue says Speranza

COVID: Restrictions need to continue says Speranza

 
ROME

COVID: 3rd batch of Pfizer vaccine arriving in Italy

 
ROME
Jobs market top in EU for recovery Q3

Jobs market top in EU for recovery Q3

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope OKs lay women proclaiming God's Word

Pope OKs lay women proclaiming God's Word

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari - Turris: il match al San Nicola finisce in pareggio, 1-1

Bari - Turris: il match al San Nicola finisce in pareggio, 1-1

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaDifesa ambiente
No a deposito scorie nucleari, strategia comune di Puglia e Basilicata

No a deposito scorie nucleari, strategia comune di Puglia e Basilicata

 
Lecceil processo
Lecce, fidanzati uccisi: legali De Marco chiedono processo con rito abbreviato

Lecce, fidanzati uccisi: legali De Marco chiedono processo con rito abbreviato

 
Tarantol'appello
Taranto, settore moda in crisi: «Servono aiuti», Federmoda lancia sos

Taranto, settore moda in crisi: «Servono aiuti», Federmoda lancia sos

 
BariIl caso
Bari, monopattino buttato in un cassonetto: recuperato grazie alla segnalazione di un utente

Bari, monopattino buttato in un cassonetto: recuperato grazie alla segnalazione di un utente

 
GdM.TVl'evento
Foggia, «Note in corsia»: mini concerto al Policlinico Riuniti per pazienti ed operatori sanitari

Foggia, «Note in corsia»: mini concerto al Policlinico Riuniti per pazienti ed operatori sanitari

 
MateraI controlli
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

 
BrindisiIl caso
Cellino, chiusa la chiesa: dopo la Befana il parroco è positivo al Covid

Cellino, chiusa la chiesa: dopo la Befana il parroco è positivo al Covid

 
BatAgroalimentare
Olio di qualità ma produzione dimezzata nella BAT

Olio di qualità ma produzione dimezzata nella BAT

 

i più letti

Lecce, bimbo ingoia nocciolina che finisce nei bronchi: operato d'urgenza al «Fazzi». È salvo

Lecce, bimbo ingoia nocciolina che finisce nei bronchi: operato d'urgenza al «Fazzi». È salvo

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Specchia, la sua casa è vecchia e dissestata: l'intero paese gliela rimette a posto

Covid in Puglia, cresce tasso positività (13,6%): 1.162 nuovi contagi su 8.500 tamponi. Altri 23 decessi

Covid in Puglia, cresce tasso positività (13,6%): 1.162 contagi su 8.500 test. Altri 24 decessi. Si torna in «zona gialla»

Puglia a quota 35mila vaccini, ma non mancano i furbetti: tra loro prof e militari

Puglia a quota 35mila vaccini, ma non mancano i furbetti: tra loro prof e forze dell'ordine 

Ufo, gli avvistamenti nel Nord Barese tra tanta incredulità ma anche curiosità

Ufo, gli avvistamenti nel Nord Barese tra tanta incredulità ma anche curiosità

ROME

COVID: 12,532 new cases, 448 new victims

Positivity rate up 0.3% to 13.6%

COVID: 12,532 new cases, 448 new victims

ROME, JAN 11 - Italy has had 12,532 new COVID cases and 448 new victims in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday. This compares to 18,627 new cases and 361 new victims Sunday. Some 91,656 swabs have been taken in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. That compares to 139,758 Sunday. The positivity rate has risen slightly to 13.6% from 13.3% Sunday (+0,3%). The number of intensive-care patients has risen by 27 and hospital admissions by 176. The total number of cases since the start of the epidemic is now 2,289,021, and the death toll now 79,203. The currently positive are 575,979 (-3,953), and the recovered and discharged 1,633,839 (+16,035). The number of people in domestic isolation is now 549,734 (-4,156). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it