Soccer: Juve lose Dybala for 15-20 days

TURIN, JAN 11 - Juventus will be without Paulo Dybala for 15-20 days after the Argentina forward picked up a left-knee ligament injury in Sunday's 3-1 win against Sassuolo in Turin, the Bianconeri said Monday. But scans have ruled out injuries for USA attacking midfielder Weston McKennie and Italy striker Federico Chiesa, they said. The pair will be available for next weekend's clash with second-placed Inter Milan. Juventus overcame stiff resistance from 10-man Sassuolo to win 3-1 in Turin and move within a point of third-placed AS Roma with a game in hand. AC Milan stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to three points by beating Torino 2-0 at the weekend when second-placed Inter and third-placed AS Roma drew 2-2 in the capital. Milan have 40 points from 17 games, while Inter have 37 and Roma have 34 after Sunday's big match. Juve have 33. (ANSA).