FLORENCE
COVID: 21 care home vaccinees test positive

TURIN
Soccer: Juve lose Dybala for 15-20 days

REGGIO CALABRIA
Man arrested for killing married couple in Calabria

VENICE
Veneto schools chief sings Fascist song

ROME
'Working to build' says Conte on govt row

ROME
COVID: Restrictions need to continue says Speranza

ROME

COVID: 3rd batch of Pfizer vaccine arriving in Italy

 
ROME
Jobs market top in EU for recovery Q3

VATICAN CITY
Pope OKs lay women proclaiming God's Word

ROME

ROME
Sanremo fest 'to woo ABBA'

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari - Turris: il match al San Nicola finisce in pareggio, 1-1

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Bari, monopattino buttato in un cassonetto: recuperato grazie alla segnalazione di un utente

GdM.TVl'evento
Foggia, «Note in corsia»: mini concerto al Policlinico Riuniti per pazienti ed operatori sanitari

TarantoIl progetto
Taranto, al via «Scuola in ospedale»: iniziativa per gli alunni ricoverati

Covid news h 24Il bollettino regionale
Covid Basilicata: altri 197 positivi e sette vittime

LecceIl salvataggio
Torre Guaceto, tartaruga torna in mare: a renderla libera il sindaco di Lecce

MateraI controlli
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

BrindisiIl caso
Cellino, chiusa la chiesa: dopo la Befana il parroco è positivo al Covid

BatAgroalimentare
Olio di qualità ma produzione dimezzata nella BAT

TURIN

Soccer: Juve lose Dybala for 15-20 days

But Chiesa and McKennie OK

TURIN, JAN 11 - Juventus will be without Paulo Dybala for 15-20 days after the Argentina forward picked up a left-knee ligament injury in Sunday's 3-1 win against Sassuolo in Turin, the Bianconeri said Monday. But scans have ruled out injuries for USA attacking midfielder Weston McKennie and Italy striker Federico Chiesa, they said. The pair will be available for next weekend's clash with second-placed Inter Milan. Juventus overcame stiff resistance from 10-man Sassuolo to win 3-1 in Turin and move within a point of third-placed AS Roma with a game in hand. AC Milan stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to three points by beating Torino 2-0 at the weekend when second-placed Inter and third-placed AS Roma drew 2-2 in the capital. Milan have 40 points from 17 games, while Inter have 37 and Roma have 34 after Sunday's big match. Juve have 33. (ANSA).

