COVID: 21 care home vaccinees test positive

FLORENCE, JAN 11 - Some 21 care home vaccinees have tested positive for COVID-19 a week after they got the jab at Prato north of Florence, sources said Monday. They tested positive at the Santa Caterina Care Home on January 6 after being vaccinated on December 30, local daily La Nazione said. A further 25 elderly residents who were not vacccinated have the virus. (ANSA).