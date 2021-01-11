COVID: 21 care home vaccinees test positive
FLORENCE
11 Gennaio 2021
FLORENCE, JAN 11 - Some 21 care home vaccinees have tested positive for COVID-19 a week after they got the jab at Prato north of Florence, sources said Monday. They tested positive at the Santa Caterina Care Home on January 6 after being vaccinated on December 30, local daily La Nazione said. A further 25 elderly residents who were not vacccinated have the virus. (ANSA).
