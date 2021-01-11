Man arrested for killing married couple in Calabria

REGGIO CALABRIA, JAN 11 - A 65-year-old Italian man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murdering a 50-something married couple near Reggio Calabria last month. The man, Francesco Barillà, is a cousin of the dead couple, 58-year-old Giuseppe Cotroneo and 51-year-old Francesca Musolino, police said. He allegedly shot them dead with his hunting rifle in a row over the ownership of the land where they were picking olives when he allegedly killed them on December 9. The incident took place at Calanna, in the province of Reggio Calabria. Barillà owns the land near the couple's, and wanted to buy their plot to expand his own, but they refused, police said. Police said they had gathered irrefutable evidence against the man. They said they had established that a semi-automatic rifle seized from the man was the murder weapon. Barillà's movements had also been tracked using CCTV footage, police said. (ANSA).