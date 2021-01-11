Veneto schools chief sings Fascist song

VENICE, JAN 11 - The education councillor in the northeastern Veneto region has sparked a row by singing a popular Fascist-era song on Italian radio. Elena Donazzan of the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party sang 'Faccetta Nera' (Little Black Face), a marching song about Italian colonial troops in Ethiopia rescuing an Abyssinian girl from slavery and teaching her about civilised life, on the Italian radio show La Zanzara. The regional and national centre left called on her to resign. Even Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, a member of the nationalist League party, distanced himself from his education pointwoman after she said freedom of expression was a Constitutional right. Zaia said he was confident Donazzan would apologise. "The councillor must, at least, say she is sorry," said Zaia, a heavyweight in the party led by former interior minister Matteo Salvini. "And I know her sensitivity". he said he had not spoken to her but that "an apology is due". (ANSA).