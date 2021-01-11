Lunedì 11 Gennaio 2021 | 15:58

'Working to build' says Conte on govt row

COVID: Restrictions need to continue says Speranza

COVID: 3rd batch of Pfizer vaccine arriving in Italy

 
Jobs market top in EU for recovery Q3

Pope OKs lay women proclaiming God's Word

Jobs market top in EU for recovery Q3

 
Sanremo fest 'to woo ABBA'

Pope appeals for political unity

Weather alert in 7 Italian regions

Renzi warns Conte as tension with govt continues

COVID: New patient 1 discovered in Nov 2019

Bari - Turris: il match al San Nicola finisce in pareggio, 1-1

Taranto, al via «Scuola in ospedale»: iniziativa per gli alunni ricoverati

Alessandro Borghese domani in tv la puntata su Bari: 4 ristoranti si sfidano sul crudo di mare

Il castello di Lucera, gemma da salvare. Tutolo:«Stiamo lavorando»

Covid Basilicata: altri 197 positivi e sette vittime

Torre Guaceto, tartaruga torna in mare: a renderla libera il sindaco di Lecce

Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

Cellino, chiusa la chiesa: dopo la Befana il parroco è positivo al Covid

Olio di qualità ma produzione dimezzata nella BAT

ROME

COVID: 3rd batch of Pfizer vaccine arriving in Italy

Delivery will be completed Wednesday

ROME, JAN 11 - The third batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine is arriving in Italy, sources said Monday. DHL planes have already landed with the the first of the 470,000 doses. Vans carrying the vaccine are now heading for distribution points across Italy. Delivery will continue over the coming days and end on Wednesday, sources said. Pfizer has already sent two batches of vaccine, each composed of 470,000 doses like the third one. Italy is top in the European Union for the number of COVID jabs given. In Europe as a whole, it is only behind Britain which is far ahead as it grapples with a severe third virus wave. BioNtech said Monday it will produce two billion doses of vaccine in 2021. (ANSA).

