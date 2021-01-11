COVID: 3rd batch of Pfizer vaccine arriving in Italy

ROME, JAN 11 - The third batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine is arriving in Italy, sources said Monday. DHL planes have already landed with the the first of the 470,000 doses. Vans carrying the vaccine are now heading for distribution points across Italy. Delivery will continue over the coming days and end on Wednesday, sources said. Pfizer has already sent two batches of vaccine, each composed of 470,000 doses like the third one. Italy is top in the European Union for the number of COVID jabs given. In Europe as a whole, it is only behind Britain which is far ahead as it grapples with a severe third virus wave. BioNtech said Monday it will produce two billion doses of vaccine in 2021. (ANSA).