ROME
Jobs market top in EU for recovery Q3

VATICAN CITY
Pope OKs lay women proclaiming God's Word

ROME

ROME
Sanremo fest 'to woo ABBA'

ROME
Pope appeals for political unity

ROME
Weather alert in 7 Italian regions

ROME
Renzi warns Conte as tension with govt continues

MILAN
COVID: New patient 1 discovered in Nov 2019

ROME
Soccer: Milan stretch lead as Inter, Roma draw

ROME
Distance learning isn't working any more -education minister

ROME
Most of Italy returns to being a 'yellow zone'

Serie C
Bari - Turris: il match al San Nicola finisce in pareggio, 1-1

LecceIl salvataggio
Torre Guaceto, tartaruga torna in mare: a renderla libera il sindaco di Lecce

BariIl caso
Diritto tribuna, l'appello degli avvocati baresi: «Garantire trasparenza»

MateraI controlli
Droga, da Altamura a Matera per spacciare: arrestato 40enne

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, l'arringa di Iaccarino dopo gli spari: lancia accuse a Landella

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva a Taranto, il Codacons chiede la confisca degli impianti

PotenzaLotta alla droga
Potenza, beccati con quasi 1 kg di hashish: 5 arresti

BrindisiIl caso
Cellino, chiusa la chiesa: dopo la Befana il parroco è positivo al Covid

BatAgroalimentare
Olio di qualità ma produzione dimezzata nella BAT

ROME

CIG and inactive numbers fall says Eurostat

ROME, JAN 11 - Italy's jobs market topped the European Union standings for recovery in the third quarter of last year, Eurostat said Monday. This was due to a fall in the CIG government redundancy benefit days and a fall in the number of inactive people, it said. Italy showed the biggest fall in the fragility of the labour market, at -1.7 percentage points. CIG absences and enforced holiday days fell from 24% to just 7%, Eurostat said. Italy also saw the EU's second highest increase in the number of hours worked, up 28.3%. With the fall in the number of inactives, both the number of employed and unemployed rose. Those in employment rose by 0.2 percentage points while the jobless rose by 1.5 points, Eurostat said. (ANSA).

